Anorak | Vet finds turtle still wearing shell he repaired years ago

Vet finds turtle still wearing shell he repaired years ago

“Several years ago, a client brought me a box turtle that had been hit by a car,” writes a vet working at Ohio’s Hocking Hills Animal Clinic. “I used fiberglass to repair his broken shell and then released him in my woods.”

“Recently, while walking on my hillside, I spotted an odd pattern in the leaves. To my amazement,

Posted: 10th, July 2017