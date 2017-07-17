Anorak | George Harrison: why everyone should play a ukelele

George Harrison: why everyone should play a ukelele

“You can pick up a ukulele and anybody can learn to play a couple of tunes in a day or even a few hours.,” said Joe Brown, mainstay of the UK’s skiffle sound in 1962 the man NME readers thought the ‘Top UK Vocal Personality’. “And if you want to get good at it, there’s no end to what you can do.” George Harrison, famously of the Beatles loved the instrument. “[George] He loved music, not just rock and roll…. He’d go crackers, he’d phone me up and say ‘I’ve got this great record!’ and it would be Hoagy Charmichael and all this Hawaiian stuff he used to like. George was not a musical snob.”

In 1999, Harrison wrote a small tribute to the ukelele. “Everyone

