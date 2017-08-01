Anorak | Straight White Male redux: feminist gets schooled in headphone technology

Straight White Male redux: feminist gets schooled in headphone technology

If you’re going to better yourself by ignoring straight white males because they are lesser beings – less compassionate; less knowing; less human – it might be an idea not to use the tools these Untermensch invented to amplify your superiority over them:

Yep, you read that on the Internet. You know who invented that?

Anorak

Posted: 1st, August 2017 | In: Strange But True, Technology Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink