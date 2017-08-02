Anorak | Norwegian news site blocks readers who don’t understand the story before commenting

Norwegian news site blocks readers who don’t understand the story before commenting

Anyone visiting the website of Norway’s NRK website is asked to take a quiz if they want to comment on a story. The idea is to ensure that everyone about to comment understands the story, which is, of course, factually accurate and not in the least bit biased.

Readers are faced with three questions. Get them all right and you can post a comment. Get just one wrong, and you are banned.

“We thought we should do our part to try and make sure that people are on the same page before they comment,” journalist Ståle Grut tells Nieman Lab . “If everyone can agree that this is what the article says, then they have a much better basis for commenting

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, August 2017 | In: Google News, Technology Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink