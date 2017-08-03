Anorak | New Yorkers have stopped vaccinating pets over autism fears

New Yorkers have stopped vaccinating pets over autism fears

The Brooklyn Paper r eports that local New Yorkers are refusing to vaccinate their pets over autism fears. Holistic hipsters are buying into the anti-vaxx movement and “applying it to their pets”.

“I really don’t know what the reasoning is,” says Dr. Amy Ford of Veterinarian Wellness Center of Boerum Hill. “They just feel that injecting chemicals into their pet is going to cause problems. I had a client concerned about an autistic child who didn’t want to vaccinate the dog for the same reason,” adds Dr. Stephanie Liff of Clinton Hill’s Pure Paws Veterinary Care.

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, August 2017 | In: Google News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink