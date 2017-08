BBC News at Ten broadcasts topless sex scene

As Sophie Raworth read BBC1’s News at Ten, viewers were distracted by the monitor over her shoulder. Was that a live feed from Windsor Castle or was someone at the Beeb’s studios watching ITV’s Love Island?

PS: it was an episode of True Blood.

