Anorak | Israeli wins Thai kickboxing medal after Palestinian refuses to fight

Israeli wins Thai kickboxing medal after Palestinian refuses to fight

Palestinian Sultan Abu al-Hajj refused to fight an Israeli athlete at kickboxing’s World Youth Championship in Thailand. Al-Hajj refused to fight “as there has not yet been an official Palestinian decision over whether to face Israeli athletes in any sporting event”, says MaanNews . Israeli kickboxer Amit Madah, 16, won a bronze medal after Abu al-Hajj forfeited.

