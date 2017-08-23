Anorak | Chelsea balls: Conte out and Tuchel in a fact-free story designed for clickbait

Chelsea balls: Conte out and Tuchel in a fact-free story designed for clickbait

How clickbait football reporting works in the Daily Telegraph . The paper has no news for Chelsea fans.

A : The Daily Telegraph’s football reporter Matt Law tweets:

Chelsea are not interested in out-of-work German manager Thomas Tuchel. Got it.

B : The Daily Telegraph clickbait factory processes their top correspondent’s news. At 1:37 it reports:

Former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Says who? Not Matt Law, the paper’s own expert. The Telegraph’s balls is linked to a story in German tabloid Bild . It says – and reading via

Anorak

