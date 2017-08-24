Anorak | Clickbait: Conor McGregor thrashes Game of Thrones TWICE

Clickbait: Conor McGregor thrashes Game of Thrones TWICE

It will cost you £1 to read the Daily Telegraph‘s story “Why dragons and fantasy are ruining Game of Thrones“.

Rebecca Hawkes begins:

On the face of it, asking whether Game of Thrones has “gone too fantasy” feels like a bit of a ridiculous question…

Clickbait isn’t all that easy when you’re not talking about sport. Hawkes can look enviously at other Telegraph headlines in today’s batch, and think about writing her next story as a question:

Alexis Sanchez fit to play against Liverpool – but will it be his final game for Arsenal? Mayweather vs McGregor: What time does the fight start this weekend and who is predicted to win?

Not to be confused with the other story:

Mayweather vs McGregor: What time will the fight start, what date is it on and who is predicted to win?

Champions League group-stage draw 2017 – when and what time is it, what TV channel and what are the teams? New Zealand vs Australia, 2017 Rugby Championship – what time is the Bledisloe Cup, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? Can America remove President Donald Trump from office? Two years after opening Germany’s doors to refugees, Angela Merkel stands tall. How has she done it? Which celebrities have these GCSEs? ‘I’m a student about to go to university, will I need a TV licence?’

And the Top Most Read stories today:

