Spurs balls: Dele Alli and the missing finger

Tottenham, Hotspur and England footballer Dele Alli is winning hearts and minds in the shirt. At one point in last night England’s win over the mighty Slovenia, Dele Alli appeared to give the referee The Bird. So how does the media report on Alli’s swearing without repeating it?

Skysports.com has a go, sort of:

Perfect.

