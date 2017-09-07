Anorak | Liverpool can still win the league by letting in loadsa goals

Liverpool can still win the league by letting in loadsa goals

Some Liverpool balls from ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce. The former England manager has been talking to talkSPORT. He knows why Liverpool will not win the Premier League title:

“The game is played two ways: one is played in possession and one is played out of it. You have got to be masters of both of those if you are going to win the Premier League.”

But usually you need the ball to score, right, Sam. He adds:

“The Premier League is generally won – certainly over the last ten, 15 years – by the team with the best defensive record.”

If we go by goals conceded, then:

2006-2007 – Nope. Chelsea came second with the least goals conceded. 2007-2008 – Yep. Manchester United. 2008-2009 – Yep. Manchester United 2009-2010 – Nope. Manchester United came second with least goals conceded. 2010-2011 – Nope. Chelsea and Manchester City came second and third respectively. 2011-2012 – Yep. Manchester City. 2012 – 2013 – Nope. Manchester City came second. 2013-2014 – Nope. Chelsea came third. 2014-2015 – Yep. Chelsea 2015-2016 – Nope. Spurs came third. 2016-2017 – Nope. Spurs came second.

Four titles from the last 11 seasons have been won by the side conceding the fewest goals. Looks like Liverpool are still in it. The trick of winning, as Sam knows, is to score more goal than your opponents.

Anorak

