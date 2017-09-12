Anorak | What does it say on Ernest Shackleton’s CV?

What does it say on Ernest Shackleton’s CV?

Sir Ernest Shackleton (5 February 1874 – 5 January 1922) died on an exhibition to the Antarctic. In December 1903 the great explorer applied to be Secretary of the The Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS). Indeed, he got the job on January 11 1904, acting as the RSGS’s Secretary from 1904-1905.

The RSGS’s current writer-in-residence Jo Woolf has found a copy of Shackleton’s CV. They want to know what it says in the margin. There are pencil notes (see above). You can let them know by writing to enquiries@rsgs.org.

Spotter: Mysterious Universe

Anorak

