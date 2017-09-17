Anorak | Arsenal balls: Chelsea website offers Luiz an excuse for his red card

Arsenal balls: Chelsea website offers Luiz an excuse for his red card
Chelsea drew 0-0 with Arsenal in today’s Premier League match. Arsenal hit the post and missed an open goal; Chelsea had a one-on-one with the ‘keeper. The game was pretty even. But towards the end David Luiz received a straight red card for a nasty foul on Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac.
Any biased reporting?
The Chelsea FC website reports it thus:
David Luiz, earlier booked, was shown a straight red for a late challenge on Kolasinac in front of the dugouts, although it looked like Sanchez had fouled him in the build-up to it.
But no sign of any excuse on the Arsenal website:
There was a flashpoint in the final few minutes, when David Luiz was shown a straight red card when lunging in dangerously on Sead Kolasinac.
What about the fans?
On the touchline Luiz flew over the ball and connected with Kolasinac’s ankle leaving the Bosnian in a crumpled heap.
We Aint’ Got No History (Chelsea):
…another silly red card for Chelsea, this time to David Luiz.
Such are the facts.
