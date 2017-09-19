Anorak | The dadbag: look like a hairy man with this to-die-for bumbag

Look like a pre-depilated Kardahsian with the Dadbag. It’s a bum bag that looks like a bloke’s stomach. Designer Albert Pukies tells Bored Panda:

I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it.The Dadbag is currently not available to buy, but I’m on the lookout for partners and manufacturers to hopefully go into mass production soon.