Anorak | Parent drives into school with a teacher on his car

Parent drives into school with a teacher on his car

Rainier Schoeman adopted a novel form of car sharing as he drove into Winston Churchill School in Woking. The school had sent all parents a missive telling them not to drop off children on school grounds. Mr Schoeman was told he couldn’t drive his car through the gate. But Mr Schoeman ignored the teacher and drove through the gate – with ‘Sir’ on the bonnet of his car.

Mr. Schoeman has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.

