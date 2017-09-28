Anorak | F. Scott Fitzgerald conjugates “cocktail”, 1928.

F. Scott Fitzgerald conjugates “cocktail”, 1928.
F. Scott Fitzgerald conjugates “cocktail”, 1928.
“Present:
I cocktail
thou cocktail
it cocktails
we cocktail
you cocktail
they cocktail.
Imperfect: I was cocktailing
Perfect or past definite: I cocktailed
Past perfect: I have cocktailed
Conditional: I might have cocktailed
Pluperfect: I had cocktailed
Subjunctive: I would have cocktailed
Voluntary subjunctive: I should have cocktailed”
Spotter: Flashbak
Posted: 28th, September 2017 | In: Celebrities Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink