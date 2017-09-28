Anorak | F. Scott Fitzgerald conjugates “cocktail”, 1928.

F. Scott Fitzgerald conjugates “cocktail”, 1928.

“Present:

I cocktail

thou cocktail

it cocktails

we cocktail

you cocktail

they cocktail.

Imperfect: I was cocktailing

Perfect or past definite: I cocktailed

Past perfect: I have cocktailed

Conditional: I might have cocktailed

Pluperfect: I had cocktailed

Subjunctive: I would have cocktailed

Voluntary subjunctive: I should have cocktailed”