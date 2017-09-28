Anorak | Doctors retrieve 40-year-old toy from patient’s lung

Doctors retrieve 40-year-old toy from patient’s lung

Ever lose a toy when you were a child? Maybe you didn’t lose it. Maybe you’ve been taking it everywhere with you. Doctors have recently removed a plastic traffic cone from a 47-year-old British man’s chest. He got the Playmobil cone for his seventh birthday. And then it vanished.

In later life the man developed a nagging cough. Medical tests revealed a shadow on his lungs. A tumour? No. A small traffic gone he’d swallowed all those years ago.

A cautionary tale, indeed.

Spotter: BBC.

