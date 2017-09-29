Anorak | Manchester City star Aguero fractures rib in car accident

Manchester City star Aguero fractures rib in car accident

Manchester City’s Argentinean star Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident in Amsterdam. The 29-year-old fractured a rib when the taxi he was taking to the airport struck a lamp post. Aguero was in Holland to watch a concert by Colombian singer Maluma.

Reports in Argentina estimate Aguero will be out of action “for at least three months”, noting that the “seat belt saved his life”. The Sun calls it a “horror smash” and says he “cheated death”.



It could have been worse, then. We wish Aguero well, of course. But look out for fans of rival clubs being delighted.



Chelsea fans this morning hearing news that Sergio Aguero will miss the game this weekend #CheMCI pic.twitter.com/ba5ksJzqMf — Imran Manjra (@IM4NJRA) September 29, 2017





And let’s not forget the jokes:



Aguero is finding it really hard to break this all time record-after missing a penalty midweek he’s now hit the post #Aguero #ManCity #MCFC — On The Left Side (@ontheleftside) September 29, 2017

But don’t worry City:

Losing Aguero is no biggie. City still has several potent men that can hurt you — Olusola Adio (@solaadio) September 29, 2017

Ooer.

