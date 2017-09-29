Anorak

Anorak | Manchester City star Aguero fractures rib in car accident

Manchester City star Aguero fractures rib in car accident

by | 29th, September 2017

Manchester City’s Argentinean star Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident in Amsterdam. The 29-year-old fractured a rib when the taxi he was taking to the airport struck a lamp post. Aguero was in Holland to watch a concert by Colombian singer Maluma.

Reports in Argentina estimate Aguero will be out of action “for at least three months”, noting that the “seat belt saved his life”. The Sun calls it a “horror smash” and says he “cheated death”.
 

 

It could have been worse, then. We wish Aguero well, of course. But look out for fans of rival clubs being delighted.
 


 

And let’s not forget the jokes:
 

 

But don’t worry City:

 

Ooer.



Posted: 29th, September 2017 | In: Manchester City, News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers