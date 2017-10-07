Anorak | Man on Cloud 9 repeatedly head butts bus (Video)

Man on Cloud 9 repeatedly head butts bus (Video)

Meanwhile…in Brazil, a man is attempting to head-butt his way on to a bus.

Forbes says the loon was most likely off his face on Cloud 9:

“Cloud 9 is not a drug,” says Rusty Payne, a spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “It’s a name.” Some accounts describe Cloud 9 as a marijuana substitute, similar to products such as Spice or K2. Other accounts, including 2013 testimony by Joseph Rannazzisi, who runs the DEA’s Office of Diversion Control, identify Cloud 9 as a methamphetamine or cocaine substitute in the same family as products sold as “bath salts.” So which is it? A synthetic cannabinoid or a synthetic stimulant? “It could be anything,” Payne says. “It could be all of those things.” As John Yang noted in his NBC report, the bottles of Cloud 9 sold in southeastern Michigan have “just the name on the label, no other writing. It doesn’t say who made it, where it’s from, or what’s in it.”

Maybe it’s just a mix of any old man-made crap that kids banned from using illegal drugs take to get wasted?

Stories in the local press do not shed much light on that last question. In a May 21 story headlined “Cloud 9 Rains Misery on Family,” Lisa Roose-Church, a reporter for Michigan’s Livingston County Press, calls Cloud 9 “a synthetic cannabinoid” marketed as “hookah-related incense or oil.” But she also says “it has been sold as bath salts” and quotes the website of Sober Living by the Sea, a chain of California drug treatment centers, as saying Cloud 9 “gives users a euphoric ecstasy-like sensation, with an amphetamine-like high.” Roose-Church adds that “product ingredients vary, but typically include stimulant compounds such as methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) or 4-methylmethcathinone, also known as mephedrone.” Those are both stimulants, not cannabinoids, and they are banned by name under federal law, which makes NBC’s claim that Cloud 9 is legal rather puzzling. A September 18 story from Associated Newspapers of Michigan, headlined “3 Teens Suffer Effects of ‘Bath Salts’ Overdose,” likewise describes Cloud 9 as “a synthetic cathinone,” the family to which MDPV and mephedrone belong.

