Anorak | Liverpool balls: the mighty Maribor

All’s well at Liverpool FC. Last night the mighty Reds swatted Maribor 7-0 in the Champions’ League. It was the biggest away win by an English team in the entire history of the European Cup.

Watching the thrashing was the Daily Mirror’s David Maddock. He was keen to show readers that Maribor are a top side. They are “seasoned Champions League performers”.

Really? The Slovenians are hardly competitive:

Ten-year European record (UEFA Champions League unless indicated otherwise)

2016/17: UEFA Europa League play-offs

2015/16: second qualifying round

2014/15: group stage

2013/14: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (having transferred from UEFA Champions League play-offs)

2012/13: UEFA Europa League group stage (having transferred from UEFA Champions League play-offs)

2011/12: UEFA Europa League group stage (having transferred from UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)

2010/11: UEFA Europa League play-offs

2009/10: UEFA Europa League play-offs (having transferred from UEFA Champions League third qualifying round)

2008/09: did not take part in UEFA club competition

2007/08: UEFA Intertoto Cup second round

Not all that good are they. Indeed, in 2014, when Chelsea thrashed Maribor 6-0, the Mirror called the Slovenian side “minnows”.

