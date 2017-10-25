Anorak | Amazon delivers 65 pounds of marijuana to couple who ordered a bin

Amazon delivers 65 pounds of marijuana to couple who ordered a bin

Sometimes life just gives you a break. And so it was for one couple who instead of the four storage bins they ordered from Amazon, received 65 pounds of marijuana.

Can you imagine?

Amazon customers in Orlando got unexpected marijuana delivery 📦-65-pounds! #WFTV at 6pm pic.twitter.com/yYywuKYpnU — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 20, 2017

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman tells ABC.

She called the police, who impounded the contraband, and around a month later Amazon sent them a $150 gift card.

There really is no helping some people.

Spotter: WFTV

Anorak

Posted: 25th, October 2017 | In: Strange But True, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink