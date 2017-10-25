Anorak

Amazon delivers 65 pounds of marijuana to couple who ordered a bin

by | 25th, October 2017

Sometimes life just gives you a break. And so it was for one couple who instead of the four storage bins they ordered from Amazon, received 65 pounds of marijuana.

 

 

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman tells ABC.

She called the police, who impounded the contraband, and around a month later Amazon sent them a $150 gift card.

There really is no helping some people.

Spotter: WFTV



