Anorak | Everyday censorship: Ta-Nehisi Coates says whites can’t sing the n-word in rap songs

Everyday censorship: Ta-Nehisi Coates says whites can’t sing the n-word in rap songs

Can white music fans sing along with rap music when the lyrics include “nigger”, the so-called ‘n-word’? Surely, they should be able to. The word is laden with power. But should it only be said and heard in an educational context? Context and intent matter. If the white fan wants to sing along with the pop star they like, then the word is not being used to attack and demean. But writer Ta-Nehisi Coates thinks otherwise. He says it’s not ok for whites to say certain things whatever the situation. Whites should self-censor, inserting a ‘bleep’ whenever the ‘n-word’ occurs. They can engage with the black musician but only to a point.

A white student asks author @tanehisicoates if it’s cool to rap along to songs with the n-word in it, and Coates responds brilliantly. pic.twitter.com/2NGf81oK8o — Matt (@mattwhitlockPM) November 10, 2017

Anorak

Posted: 14th, November 2017 | In: Celebrities Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink