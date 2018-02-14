Anorak | Lizards are spying for Israel says top Iranian advisor

Lizards are spying for Israel says top Iranian advisor

Over the years, various countries have accused the world’s only Jewish state of using a variety of less conventional secret agents. To date, they have identified the following creatures as being Israeli spies:

A Falcon (Turkey)

A Dolphin (Hamas)

A Shark (Egypt)

A Eagle (Syria)

A Griffon Vulture (Saudi Arabia)

A Vulture (Sudan)

A Bee-eater (Turkey)

A Boar (Palestinian Authority)

A Hyena (Palestinians)

A Rat (Palestinian New Agency)

A Kestrel (Hezbollah)

Today brings news that the Israelis are in cahoots with lizards, naturally.

Hassan Firuzabadi, a former chief-of-staff of Iran’s armed forces and key advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says Israel is using lizards to “attract atomic waves” and spy on his country’s nuclear program.

“Several years ago, some individuals came to Iran to collect aid for Palestine… We were suspicious of the route they chose,” he tells the ILNA news agency.

“In their possessions were a variety of reptile desert species like lizards, chameleons… We found out that their skin attracts atomic waves and that they were nuclear spies who wanted to find out where inside the Islamic Republic of Iran we have uranium mines and where we are engaged in atomic activities.”

Lizards, of course, are not spying for the Israelis. They are spying for their fellow members of the House of Windsor.

Spotter: Daniel Sugarman

Karen Strike

Posted: 14th, February 2018 | In: News, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink