Anorak | Amber Rudd quits over Windrush; the front pages

Amber Rudd quits over Windrush; the front pages

Amber Rudd is no longer the Home Secretary. The newspapers lead with the story of the Windrush scandal. Rudd said she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants. “Oh Ruddy Hell,” says the Sun as Remainer Rudd is kicked out. “Good Ruddance,” says the Mirror. The Daily Mail calls it “a huge blow for the prime minister.”

But it’s a boon to Labour and anyone seeking a ‘harder Brexit’ – or Brexit, as most voters thought it to be. One of their removal targets has been met.

The Times says Rudd’s “departure robs Mrs May of a key ally before a crucial week in which the prime minister faces a revolt by Brexit-supporting cabinet ministers over her plans for a customs partnership with the European Union.”

Labour senses it can now get at May. It should be wary what it hopes for. May leads an ineffectual government marching in circles. Any PM worth the stripe, one possessed of talent and a human touch, would pose a real threat to slippery Jeremy Corbyn and his flakey shadow Cabinet.

Change at the top is needed. Let it come soon…

What next, then?

