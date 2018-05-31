Anorak | Man jailed for pooing in hole on children’s golf course

Man jailed for pooing in hole on children’s golf course

To Wales, where a man was filmed on CCTV pooing into a hole on the children’s pitch-and-putt golf course, Parc Coed Helen in Caernarfon. The Cambrian News says Philip Blakemore, 22, “a plant machine operator”, was summoned to appear at a court hearing in Llandudnom, where he admitted disorderly behaviour and shoplifting. Furthermore, Blakemore was in breach of a criminal behaviour order and suspended sentence.

For the defence, solicitor Dafydd Roberts said Blakemore behaved in a foolish manner when he had too much to drink.

Mr Blackmore was jailed for 28 weeks.

