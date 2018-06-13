Anorak | Wetherspoon stops selling champagne; Primark closes Chanel concessions

Wetherspoon stops selling champagne; Primark closes Chanel concessions

Brexit continues to ripple although British society. The BBC brings news to chill the marrow: “Wetherspoon to stop selling champagne ahead of Brexit.” Who knew you could buy champagne at Wetherspoons? And no, Bronco Pete, Matt The Talc and All-Day Dave, champagne is not a nicety for Tenant’s Super in a glass. It’s the French fizzy wine. News is that Brexit supporting pub landlord Tim Martin, who co-founded the chain of budget boozers, sees the ditching the champers as part of the transition away from products made in the European Union.

“There will be an inevitable transfer of trade post-Brexit to countries outside the EU, which will reduce prices in shops and pubs,” says Martin. “The products we are now introducing are at lower prices than the EU products they are replacing.”

So champagne will be replaced with sparkling wines from the UK, which the BBC tells us, “such as from the Denbies vineyard, and Hardys Sparkling Pinot Chardonnay from Australia”. Well, if Oz can be in the Eurovision Song Contest, why not consider it as part of Kent?

Champagne growers will hope to make up for the loss of trade by doing very little.

In other Brexit news:

WHSmiths stops selling Gutenberg Bibles

Primark closes Chanel concessions

Pound Store says ‘No’ to Rolex

Ted’s Second Hand Motors rejects Ferrari

Anorak

Posted: 13th, June 2018 | In: News, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink