Anorak | Manchester United disappointment Paul Pogba offered to Barcelona

Manchester United disappointment Paul Pogba offered to Barcelona

Like most of you, we think Paul Pogba’s been a disappointment since rejoining Manchester United for a massive transfer fee. But in the eyes of the marketing business that runs football, Pogba remains a unique talent good enough to play for Barcelona. Indeed, his agent has apparently told Barcelona that the France international is unhappy with life under Jose Mourinho and is ready to join them just as soon as they offer United a fortune for his services.

Pogba was offered to Manchester City last season. And if Barcelona don’t bite, just as City didn’t, chances are he’ll be offered to Real Madrid, PSG, a Chinese shopping mall and Juventus, where he’ll be telling everyone about the club being close to his heart and never really wanting to leave (see United guff 2016).

And who gets the money from Pogba’s moving on? United paid Juventus £89m for Pogba in 2016. His agent, one Mino Raiola, scored a reported £41m cut of the fee.

Isn’t modern football great.

Anorak

