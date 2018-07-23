Anorak | Bayern Munich president says Ozil is ‘shit’ at Arsenal

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has been swift to appraise Mesut Ozil’s contribution to German international football. Ozil, 29, has retired from the German side, citing the fierce reaction to that photo he took alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and racism as reasons to call it a day. Ozil says he is “German when we win but an immigrant when we lose”.

Ozil has been playing like shit for years. I think he won his last tackle before the 2014 World Cup.

All he is doing on the field is playing cross passes.

No-one questioned he was playing crap at the World Cup. His 35 million follower boys, who of course do not exist in the real world, all think that he has played excellently if he plays a cross pass.

Whenever we played against Arsenal, we played on him because we knew he was the weak point.

Now he hides himself and his crap performances behind this photo.