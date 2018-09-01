Anorak

Anorak News | Kuwait authorities shut down fishmonger selling old fish with googly eyes stuck on to make them look fresh

Kuwait authorities shut down fishmonger selling old fish with googly eyes stuck on to make them look fresh

by | 1st, September 2018

Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce has closed a fishmongers that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear fresher than they were.

 

fake fish googly eyes kuwait shop

fake fish googly eyes kuwait shop

 


 

Kuwait has issues with fish. I July this year, the Kuwait Times reported on fishmongers selling fish with nails into increase their weight and price. women complained of crunchy fish, the seller was convicted of fraud.

More facts should we get them. (How we hope the story of the googly fish is true.)
 

Spotter: 

Post Views: 809



Posted: 1st, September 2018 | In: News, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers