Anorak News | Liverpool’s Salah wins and Ronaldo goes missing at FIFA Best awards

Liverpool’s Salah wins and Ronaldo goes missing at FIFA Best awards

Compare and contrast the Daily Mirror’s stories today on Cristiano Ronaldo and the FIFA Best awards. Ronaldo was up again for the top gong he won last year and the year before that. This time he was against Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Who won? Modric did. He’s been brilliant for Real and Croatia. The Mirror’s reporting has been less than great.

Story 1: “Why Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won’t be attending the FIFA Best awards in London.”

Why?

It had been reported that Messi would be attending despite not being nominated for Best Men’s Player, but now he won’t be at the awards

Why?

The Portuguese played for Juventus at Frosinone on Sunday night , and has another fixture for his new club at home to Bologna on Wednesday.

Story 2: “Cristiano Ronaldo delivers for Juventus in telling reminder of his greatness before Best FIFA Awards”

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a telling reminder of his greatness just before the Best FIFA Awards. On Monday, Ronaldo will be suited and booted and on his way to the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.

So he will be there?

PS: The awards are bunkum. To illustrate how silly they are, Salah won for the Puskas award for the best goal last season – better than Gareth Bale’s strike in the Champions’ league final, when the pressure as on and it really mattered. Oh, puh-lease…

The Fifa Puskas nominees were voted for by the public:

Here were the 10 nominees:

Gareth Bale (vs Liverpool – Champions League final)

Denis Cherychev (vs Croatia – World Cup)

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (vs AEK Athens – Greek Cup semi-final)

Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Juventus – Champions League quarter-final)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (vs America MG – Brazilian Serie A)

Riley McGree (vs Melbourne City – A-League)

Lionel Messi (vs Nigeria – World Cup)

Benjamin Pavard (vs Argentina – World Cup)

Ricardo Quaresma (vs Iran – World Cup)

Mohamed Salah (vs Everton – Premier League)

