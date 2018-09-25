Anorak News | There’s a huge mural to Mark E Smith outside a chip shop in Prestwich

Anorak

by | 25th, September 2018

Mark E SMith Mural

 

Dave Haslam tweets this huge mural of The Fall’s former frontman Mark E Smith (5 March 1957 – 24 January 2018) being painted outside a chip shop in Prestwich by graffiti artist Akse P19.

 

