Anorak News | There’s a huge mural to Mark E Smith outside a chip shop in Prestwich

There’s a huge mural to Mark E Smith outside a chip shop in Prestwich

Dave Haslam tweets this huge mural of The Fall’s former frontman Mark E Smith (5 March 1957 – 24 January 2018) being painted outside a chip shop in Prestwich by graffiti artist Akse P19.

