Anorak News | Cold War Steve: Steve McFadden stars in an exhibition by Twitter’s greatest artist

Cold War Steve: Steve McFadden stars in an exhibition by Twitter’s greatest artist

The art of Cold War Steve is to feature in an exhibition at The Social, London. Called A Brief History of the World (1953 – 2018), the show’s running thread is the presence of British actor Steve McFadden, famed for playing tough nut Phil Mitchell on the BBBC dystopian soap opera, EastEnders. There’s fun to be had in spotting famous faces from the world stage and British telly. Personal favourites are poleaxed TalkSport DJ Alan Brazil and the late Cilla Black offering a quizzical look to us from the montage – a look that says ‘Who invited you?’ and ‘What the bloody hell am I doing here?’

Christopher Spencer, the talent behind @ColdWarSteve explains it simply: ” The more incongruous they were, the funnier.” And, boy, are they funny:

More from @ColdWarSteve on Twitter. A Brief History of the World (1953 – 2018) is at The Social from October 15.

