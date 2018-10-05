Anorak News | Maurizio Zanfanti: famed Rimini tourist shagger dies during sex

Maurizio Zanfanti: famed Rimini tourist shagger dies during sex

RIP Maurizio Zanfanti, aka Zanza, the Lothario from Rimini who has died aged 62. He succumbed to a heart attack, possibly brought on by exhaustion at having to tell every holidaymaker they were ‘bootifall zike therstars’. His obituary in the Daily Telegraph is memorable. They say he died during sex with a 23-year-old tourist (Sun) or was she 25 (Telegraph)?

He died of a heart attack at around two in the morning in his Mitsubishi Pajero 4×4, parked in a small peach grove owned by his family, seconds after making love with a 25-year-old Romanian woman, who raised the alarm.

There are plans to erect a statue in his honour.

Anorak

