Anorak News | West Ham player who wants to fight pundit told to watch Richard Keys on BeIn Sports

West Ham player who wants to fight pundit told to watch Richard Keys on BeIn Sports

West Ham United’s Andriy Yarmolenko wants to fight pundit and commentator Wladimir Kobelkov. The Ukrainian journalist has been critical of Yarmolenko’s form. Speaking to Ukrainian broadcasters Xsport, Yarmolenko opined:

“In my youth, I fought a lot. There was wins and there were losses. It’s normal for a boy, for a man. I want to announce my next fight. I don’t want to listen to that Kobelkov any longer. I want to call him out for a fight and get my revenge on all those things he’s said on air. I’m waiting for an answer.”

Yarmolenko thinks he’s on safe ground as a professional athlete with some fight experience. And it’s a pretty safe bet that Wladimir Kobelkov is no Wladimirowitsch Klitschko.

But the idea is not without merit. And any thinner-skinned footballers who fancy themselves over 2 minutes in the carpark can tune into lots of telly, not forgetting Richard Keys on BeIn Sports.

Anorak

