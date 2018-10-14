Anorak News | Norfolk police showcase dashcam footage of exciting near-fatal accidents

Norfolk police showcase dashcam footage of exciting near-fatal accidents

Police! Cameras! Whoah! Or maybe the show based on dashcam footage could be called Narks!? Norfolk police says they are receiving hundreds of videos from civilian drivers with dashcams. Videos like this one below from September 1 2018 of a van hitting a roundabout and taking off. Three people were injured. No-one died. It’s not a snuff video.

Bad driving is criminal. It’s also a really pathetic way to end a life. But do we need civilians to start filming each other being rude and discourteous and then contacting the police in pursuit of revenge justice? Film only shows so much, offering a limited view. Context matters.

