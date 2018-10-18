Anorak News | New Spurs stadium Daniel Levy suite and NFL shop almost ready to open

New Spurs stadium Daniel Levy suite and NFL shop almost ready to open

Don’t worry, Spurs fans, the new multi-sports stadium is on track to open sometime soon. The first part opening for business is the club shop. this Saturday, Spurs will open their new megastore this weekend. Spurs say the club shop is the largest retail space of any European football club in Europe. Lots of shoulder room for American Football fans to get official merchandise, watch “appearances from NFL legends”, play “interactive NFL activities” and dine on a “selection of the best American-style food” at their official away ground.

Better yet, some of the executive suites, including The Daniel Levy suite, named after the club’s chairman, are, reportedly, close to being fully operational.

Use the hashtag #Priorities to keep abreast of all Spurs stadium news.

Anorak

