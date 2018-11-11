Anorak News | Cardiff City: Sol Bmba has blue skin

Cardiff City: Sol Bmba has blue skin

Did Cardiff City’s Sol Bamba take his shirt off after hitting the deciding goal in his side’s 2-1 win over Brighton? Unless the new Brighton kit is made of human skin, yes, he did. Removing your shirt warrants a yellow card. But he didn’t get one.

Last week Demarai Gray ripped off his shirt after scoring for Leicester City. Gray wanted to show his T-shirt, a tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester owner who died in a helicopter crash. “For Khun Vichai”, ran the legend on Gray’s chest. Referee Lee Probert gave Gray a yellow.

So why didn’t Martin Atkinson give Bamba a yellow for doing the same? “The ref said to me ‘did you take your shirt off?’ I said ‘no I didn’t’,” said Bamba after the game.

If you can’t see a big lad with his shirt off, what else can’t you see? Brighton manager Chris Hughton is bemused. “I don’t think it looked like Sol Bamba is offside, he was offside,” he said of the winning goal, scored in the 90th minute. “Referees have difficult decisions to make, especially with Cardiff’s style of play. But what you want them to do is make the big decisions correctly.”

No word from Atkinson. But we can tell him that Cardiff play in blue.

Anorak

Posted: 11th, November 2018 | In: Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink