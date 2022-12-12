Anorak News | Eric Ravilious: ‘what it is to be English’ and making masterpieces of the ordinary

Eric Ravilious: ‘what it is to be English’ and making masterpieces of the ordinary

Eric William Ravilious (22 July 1903 – 2 September 1942) was a British painter, designer, book illustrator and wood-engraver.

He grew up in East Sussex, and is particularly known for his watercolours of the South Downs and other English landscapes.

Well known for his iconic work for Wedgwood, Ravilious is widely considered one of the key figures in mid-20th century British design but he was also one of the finest watercolourists of the century.

His astonishingly prolific career spanned peace and war. With the outbreak of World War II Ravilious was assigned to the Royal Navy as one of the first Official War Artists finding new ways to capture and preserve the fleeting record of passing time…

Although he died at the age of only 39, Ravilious was largely responsible for the revival of English watercolour painting. He started out under the tutelage of Paul Nash at the Royal College of Art and although hugely versatile it was painting that Ravilious saw as his true vocation.

A film of his life, Drawn to War, came out in 2022:

