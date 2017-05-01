Anorak | Indian minister gives 700 brides wooden bats to beat drunk husbands

Indian minister gives 700 brides wooden bats to beat drunk husbands

To India, where a politician is equipping women with foot-long wooden bats “for beating drunkards”. The first batch of bats was presented to 700 brides during a mass wedding on Saturday.

As Gopal Bhargava handed out the gifts, he told the women that only after attempting to reason with their drunk husbands should they “let the wooden paddles do the talking”.

The Guardian notes:

Bhargava said he wanted to draw attention to the plight of rural women who face domestic abuse from their alcoholic husbands.“Women say whenever their husbands get drunk they become violent. Their savings are taken away and splurged on liquor,” he said.

He’s ordered a further 10,000 bats to give to future brides.

But all might not be as it seems. The bats are the same type used to help clean dirty laundry. Yeah. It’s a trap!

Anorak

