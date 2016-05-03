Anorak | The horror beneath the $10,000 sex doll’s skin

The horror beneath the $10,000 sex doll’s skin

Over at Realbotix boffins are “dedicated to integrating cutting edge emerging technologies with silicone doll artistry to provide a bridge between technology and humankind on emotional, mental, and physical levels.” They’re making love dolls. “When interacting with these dolls, we want users to ask themselves, ‘What is she thinking?'”

This is the love doll’s head (yours for $10,000):

She can listen, so don’t mention the terrifying teeth, the terrifying eyes, the terrifying nose or the terrifying colour. Just wonder ‘What is she thinking?’

Realbotix V2.0 expression tests #realbotix #realdoll #sexbot #robotlove A post shared by RealDoll (@abyssrealdoll) on May 2, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Via: Realbotix

