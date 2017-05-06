Anorak | BBC pundit: ‘Everyone who votes Tory is a racist’ and Labour is mystified by Brexit

BBC pundit: ‘Everyone who votes Tory is a racist’ and Labour is mystified by Brexit

On BBC TV’s Newsnight, former Newsnight Economic’s Editor Paul Mason – he now works at Channel 4 – has news for all Tory voters. It’s all about race.

PS: You anti-racists can vote Labour, then, which has no problem with racism at all.

PPS: Brendan O’Neill knocks:

