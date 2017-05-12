Anorak | Paul Nuttall’s comedy walk goes viral – UKIP leader walks on the spot in election video?

Paul Nuttall’s comedy walk goes viral – UKIP leader walks on the spot in election video?

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall stars in his party’s election broadcast. He appears to be going nowhere. Maybe it’s the world that turns as he stands still?

Is it just me or is Paul Nuttall just walking on the spot in the UKIP party political broadcast? Hahaha 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/RKw0kk50hf — Ross Fairbairn (@rossfairbairn) May 11, 2017

Spotter: RossFairbairn

