Anorak | Paul Nuttall’s comedy walk goes viral – UKIP leader walks on the spot in election video?

Paul Nuttall’s comedy walk goes viral – UKIP leader walks on the spot in election video?

by | 12th, May 2017

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall stars in his party’s election broadcast. He appears to be going nowhere. Maybe it’s the world that turns as he stands still?

Spotter: RossFairbairn



