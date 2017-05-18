Anorak | King Willem-Alexander relaxes by flying passenger jets for KLM

King Willem-Alexander relaxes by flying passenger jets for KLM

Should Prince William seeks another leisure pursuit or hobby he can present as a working job – an actual job – he can always work as a commercial pilot. We read in the Washington Post:

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands prefers a less leisurely activity. He works as a “guest pilot” for a commercial airline.

The King, who flies KLM’s Fokker 70 planes, tells Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“You have an aircraft, passengers and crew. You have responsibility for them. You can’t take your problems from the ground into the skies. You can completely disengage and concentrate on something else. That, for me, is the most relaxing part of flying.”

How about, Wills? At the very least it’s a good excuse for another holiday?

Anorak

