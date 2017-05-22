Anorak | Church of Satan distances itself from Donald Trump

Church of Satan distances itself from Donald Trump

On his first overseas trip as US President, Donald Trump placed his hands on a large glowing ball in Saudi Arabia. The Church of Satan puts out a statement on Twitter: “For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual.

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/CccP39fqN4 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) May 22, 2017

The comments come thick and fast:

@ChurchofSatan @qjurecic You know it's bad when Church of Satan distances itself.🤔 — Clarence (@HoosLaughingNow) May 22, 2017

Note: the photo is of Donald Trump at a summit in Riyadh. Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi placed their hands on a miniature globe at the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology on Sunday. Reports that as they did so a million children felt their life force ebb are – as yet – unsubstantiated.

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, May 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink