GE17: Nuanced tabloids leave voters in a dither

It’s the eve of the 2017 General Election and the the papers remain undecided. It’s all very nuanced at the Daily Mail, Daily Express and Sun.

One tabloid does, however, make it position clear: Jeremy Corbyn’s cup is empty in the Daily Mirror.

Anorak

Posted: 7th, June 2017 | In: Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink