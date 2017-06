Regret the error: the Hampshire Chronicle spots a UKIP ‘c*nty councillor’

The Hampshire Chronicle regrets referring to UKIP’s Martin Lyton as something like a “county councillor” that “looked like a crude remark”:

Spotter: @dderbyshire

PS – Is the Times‘ Caitlin Moran moonlighting on a local rag?

