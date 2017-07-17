Anorak | Break up long journeys with 30 hours of free Dr Who radio plays

Break up long journeys with 30 hours of free Dr Who radio plays
On Spotify, you can listen to 30 hours of Doctor Who audio dramas. The recordings feature six actor to have played the BBC’s Dr Who.
A Dr Who fan on Reddit has made the list:
Main Range:
- The Sirens of Time
- Phantasmagoria
- Whispers of Terror
- The Land of the Dead
- The Fearmonger
- The Marian Conspiracy
- The Genocide Machine
- Red Dawn
- The Spectre of Lanyon Moor
- Winter for the Adept
- The Apocalypse Element
- The Fires of Vulcan
- The Shadow of the Scourge
- The Holy Terror
- The Mutant Phase
- Storm Warning
- Sword of Orion
- The Stones of Venice
- Minuet in Hell
- Loups-Garoux
- Dust Breeding
- Bloodtide
- Project: Twilight
- The Eye of the Scorpion
- Colditz
- Primeval
- The One Doctor
- Invaders from Mars
- The Chimes of Midnight
- Seasons of Fear
- Embrace the Darkness
- The Time of the Daleks
- Neverland
- Spare Parts
- …ish
- The Rapture
- The Sandman
- The Church and the Crown
- Bang-Bang-a-Boom!
- Jubilee
- Nekromanteia
- The Dark Flame
- Doctor Who and the Pirates
- Creatures of Beauty
- Project: Lazarus
- Flip-Flop
- Omega
- Davros
- Master
- Zagreus
Special Releases:
Fourth Doctor Adventures:
1.01 Destination: Nerva
1.02 The Renaissance Man
1.04 Energy of the Daleks
Eighth Doctor Adventures:
1.1 Blood of the Daleks, Part 1
1.2 Blood of the Daleks, Part 2
1.4 Immortal Beloved
1.5 Phobos
1.6 No More Lies
The Lost Stories:
1.01 The Nightmare Fair
1.02 Mission to Magnus
1.03 Leviathan
1.04 The Hollows of Time
1.05 Paradise 5
1.06 Point of Entry
1.08 The Macros
Box 1. The Fourth Doctor Box Set
The Companion Chronicles:
2.1 Mother Russia
2.2 Helicon Prime
2.3 Old Soldiers
2.4 The Catalyst
Destiny of the Doctor:
- Hunters of Earth
- Shadow of Death
- Vengeance of the Stones
- Babblesphere
- Smoke and Mirrors
- Trouble in Paradise
- Shockwave
- Enemy Aliens
- Night of the Whisper
- Death’s Deal
- The Time Machine
Short Trips:
The Stageplays:
Bernice Summerfield:
Box 2. Road Trip
Box 3. Legion
Box 4. New Frontiers
Box 5. Missing Persons
Graceless:
Dalek Empire:
- Invasion of the Daleks
- The Human Factor
- “Death to the Daleks!”
- Project Infinity
- Dalek War: Chapter One
- Dalek War: Chapter Two
- Dalek War: Chapter Three
- Dalek War: Chapter Four
Jago & Litefoot:
Counter-Measures:
Iris Wildthyme:
2.3 The Two Irises
UNIT:
I, Davros:
Cyberman:
1.1 Scorpius
1.2 Fear
1.3 Conversion
1.4 Telos
2.0 Cyberman 2
Charlotte Pollard:
Spotter: Open Culture
