Anorak | Gun heroes vow to shoot Hurricane Irma clean out of the sky

Gun heroes vow to shoot Hurricane Irma clean out of the sky

Ply board and corrugated iron won’t stop Hurricane Irma. But guns might. The terrifying and immense Hurricane Irma is heading to Florida. Over six millions Americans have been told to pack up and leave. But Ryon Edwards, 22, is staying. And he’s going to end the storm by shooting it out of the sky.

Ryon’s Facebook event page has 46,000 repondents who say they might well join him in shooting at the wind. “A combination of stress and boredom made me start the event,” Ryon tells the BBC. “The response is a complete and total surprise to me. I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control.”

Take care, though, shooters. Aim wrong and the the bullet might not come back and kill you.

The better ideas might be to do as one man told Sky News. When asked what his plan to survive the Hurricane was, he replied: “Well, I got a big Chinese takeaway and some beers in the fridge.”

Give up, Irma. We have you surrounded.

Anorak

Posted: 10th, September 2017 | In: Google News, Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink