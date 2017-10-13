Anorak | Harvey Weinstein begins the slow transformation from mogul to victim

Weinstein climbed into his air ambulance with a message to us all, and specifically, no doubt, fellow suffers of Weinstein Syndrome. “I’m hanging in, I’m trying my best,” he mustered. “I’m not doing OK but I’m trying. I gotta get help guys. You know what, we all make mistakes … Second chance, I hope.”

Stories abound that Weinstein is being treated for ‘sexual addiction’, which if right and placed in line with allegations levelled at him, reduces claims of his criminal behaviour to a sympathetic hormone-fired back story. Get this from one of his people in the New Yorker: “Mr Weinstein has begun counselling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Second chance is the mantra – and possibly the name of the cure-all pills and the clinic that provides them.

PS: Is Weinstein V Addiction ever going to go to trail? And if it does, given the vitriol and opining voiced online and in print, can Weinstein ever get a fair trial? Better, perhaps, to blame it on the condition and have it beaten with sticks.

Next week from behind the grave: “Jimmy Savile: I wound’t wish my disease on anyone.”