Anorak | Why women love Donald Trump: a letter to New York Magazine 1992

Why women love Donald Trump: a letter to New York Magazine 1992

28th, October 2017

 

Women love Donald Trump. This letter on New York Magazine from 1992 tells us:

Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary — and therefore know him well — I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article … I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women — all women love Donald Trump.”

Carolin Gallego December 7, 1992

 

Is Carolin Gallego Don’s nom-de-plume?

